Watch | What are postal ballots, and who can apply for it?

The Election Commission of India has recently allowed media persons covering election activities to cast their vote through postal ballots in the upcoming general elections.
Mail-in ballots, also referred to as postal ballots, offer registered voters the option to vote by mail rather than visiting a polling station.
It is a convenient alternative for those who cannot vote in person due to reasons such as being away from their home district, having a disability, or fulfilling essential duties on election day.
So, who is eligible for postal ballots? What is the application process?