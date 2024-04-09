GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch | What are postal ballots, and who can apply for it?

Watch | What are postal ballots, and how can one apply?

Mail-in ballots, also referred to as postal ballots, offer registered voters the option to vote by mail rather than visiting a polling station

April 09, 2024 05:01 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST

Richard Kujur

The Election Commission of India has recently allowed media persons covering election activities to cast their vote through postal ballots in the upcoming general elections.

Mail-in ballots, also referred to as postal ballots, offer registered voters the option to vote by mail rather than visiting a polling station.

It is a convenient alternative for those who cannot vote in person due to reasons such as being away from their home district, having a disability, or fulfilling essential duties on election day.

So, who is eligible for postal ballots? What is the application process?

Election Commission of India / General Elections 2024 / national elections / The Hindu Explains

