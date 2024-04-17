GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vote out Dravidian parties for drug-free T.N., Anbumani Ramadoss appeals to voters

April 17, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated April 18, 2024 06:51 am IST - Dharmapuri

The Hindu Bureau
PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss and the party’s Dharampuri candidate Soumiya Anbumani at a campaign on Wednesday

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss and the party’s Dharampuri candidate Soumiya Anbumani at a campaign on Wednesday | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, who accompanied the party’s Dharmapuri Lok Sabha candidate and his wife Soumiya Anbumani, concluded the election campaign here on Wednesday.

“For Tamil Nadu to be rid of drugs, the DMK and the AIADMK should be voted out,” he said.

Criticising the State government’s “inability” to implement the Cauvery Surplus Water Scheme and bring SIPCOT to Dharmapuri, he said: “The DMK government’s failure to bring SIPCOT here has resulted in the region’s youth migrating to other urban centres in search of better job opportunities.”

Mr. Ramadoss expressed confidence in implementing proposed schemes for the benefit of Dharmapuri with the support of the Centre. “In the last 10 years, I have implemented many schemes for the benefit of the region, such as the Dharmapuri-Morappur railway line. With our [the PMK’s] victory here, we will surely implement more schemes with the Centre’s support,” he added.

Campaign concluded

During the campaign, Ms. Soumiya and Mr. Anbumani showed a mango, the party’s symbol, to the public. The campaign concluded before 6 p.m., with a procession of PMK supporters following the husband-wife duo from Mathikonampalam to Kumarasamypet.

Urging voters to break away from the dominance of the two big Dravidian parties, he said, “For the last 57 years, it has either been the DMK or the AIADMK. This time, vote to ensure that the future generation doesn’t suffer.”

