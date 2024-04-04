Vaiko’s remark on Congress triggers row

April 04, 2024 12:46 am | Updated 06:47 am IST - Chennai

MDMK leader Vaiko rubbed the Congress on the wrong side on Wednesday on the Katchatheevu issue. When a journalist asked him about the Katchatheevu controversy that was triggered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim that the islet was callously given away to Sri Lanka in 1974, Mr. Vaiko said, “The Congress betrayed Tamil Nadu on every front at the time”.

This did not go well among the Congress leaders. “A political opportunist whose best days are behind him. It’s a tragedy that the Congress had to give up a seat just so his son can maintain whatever little semblance of his party still exists on the ground,” commented the national party’s Mohan Kumaramangalam in an obvious reference to the Congress ceding the Tiruchi seat where Mr. Vaiko’s son Durai Vaiko is contesting as the INDIA bloc candidate.