Some booths near places of suspected Maoists visit in Kadaba Taluk record good polling

April 26, 2024 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - KADABA

Raviprasad Kamila
Voters queued up at a polling booth at Kombaru in Kadaba taluk in Dakshina Kannada on Friday.

Voters queued up at a polling booth at Kombaru in Kadaba taluk in Dakshina Kannada on Friday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Railway Protection Special Force commandos on duty at a polling booth at Kombaru in Kadaba taluk in Dakshina Kannada on Friday.

Railway Protection Special Force commandos on duty at a polling booth at Kombaru in Kadaba taluk in Dakshina Kannada on Friday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

​A commando of the Railway Protection Special Force at a polling booth at Bilinele-Kaikamba Junction in Kadaba taluk in Dakshina Kannada Friday.

​A commando of the Railway Protection Special Force at a polling booth at Bilinele-Kaikamba Junction in Kadaba taluk in Dakshina Kannada Friday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Some booths under Kadaba taluk in Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency, close to the places where suspected Maoists made their appearance recently, witnessed good polling on Friday.

A group of six armed persons with their faces covered with masks reportedly visited the house of one Shivarama Gowda at Chera on Gundya-Kukke Subrahmanya Road at about 7 p.m. on April 4. Mr. Gowda’s house is about 4 k.m. from Bilinele-Kaikamba Junction, near Kukke Subrahmanya. After dinner at about 9 p.m. in the house, they left with some rice and coconuts. They warned Mr. Gowda, who was alone at the time at home, not to speak about their visit to anyone till noon on April 5.

In another incident on March 23, three unidentified men, suspected to be Maoists, reportedly visited the house of one Ashok at Majalu under Ainekidu village, near Kukke Subrahmanya. Ainekidu is about 10 km away from Bilinele-Kaikamba Junction. The three stayed at the house for about an hour and got their mobile phones charged before leaving the place.

Polling station number 112 at Bilinele-Kaikamba Junction recorded 75.1% polling at 4 p.m. Another polling station that is number 39 at Kombaru, near Chera, recorded 60% polling at 3 p.m. The polling station 39 had 1,200 voters.

The Election Commission had deployed the Commandos of Railway Protection Special Force (RPSP) for security at the two polling stations.

Some voters at Kombaru complained that the Sunkadakatte Kenjala Road which linked Gundya-Kukke Subrahmanya Road and Uppinangady-Kadaba-Kukke Subrahmanya Road had not been developed for long. It is in very poor condition, said Shivaprasad and Sridhara Gowda.

Polling station number 110, which was a Sakhi booth, at Gopalakrishna High School in Bilinele had recorded 68% polling by 4 p.m. Another polling station number 111 in same school recorded 79% polling by the same time.

