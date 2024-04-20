Rahul, Akhilesh woo UP voters with caste census; say country witnessing ideological battle

April 20, 2024 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Lucknow

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday launched an all-out attack on the BJP saying the country is going through an ideological battle between the INDIA bloc and the BJP and the RSS.

“The INDIA bloc is committed to defend democracy and the Constitution, but the BJP and the RSS are trying to dismantle its foundational principles,” said Mr. Gandhi in his first joint rally with Mr. Yadav in Amroha. He said as soon as the INDIA bloc formed the government, a caste census will be initiated. “Through caste census, people will know how many you are and what is your participation in India,” he said.

Mr. Gandhi attacked the BJP government for doing injustice to farmers, youths and underprivileged sections, and working for big capitalists and rich people.

“Today, we are witness to two different types of India, one is for the billionaires and the other for the poor. The government’s policy is to systematically help the big capitalists through policies, while neglecting the poor. The INDIA bloc is going to give the same money to the poor which Narendra Modi and the BJP government have given to their rich friends,” he said.

Mr. Yadav dubbed the 2024 Lok Sabha election as one to save India’s constitutional values. “This election is to save the future of the coming generation and the Constitution. The wind is blowing against the BJP in the first phase of elections itself and the party will be overthrown,” he said.

Targeting the BJP, he asked farmers whether promises such as doubling their income were fulfilled. “Those who said that the income of farmers will double, it has been 10 years now, has the income of farmers doubled? If the income of any farmer has doubled or any weaver brother has become prosperous, then tell me,” he said.

Without mentioning the Rajput mahapanchayat held in Western Uttar Pradesh over alleged neglect of the community by the BJP in ticket distribution, the SP leader said traditional supporters of the BJP were opposing it in the election. “Panchayats are being held in every Lok Sabha. They are taking decisions by holding panchayats to defeat the BJP,” said Mr. Yadav.

Mr. Gandhi and Mr. Yadav were addressing the rally in support of Congress candidate Kunwar Danish Ali. In Amroha, Mr. Ali, who won the seat in 2019 on a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket, is locked in a three-cornered contest with the BJP’s Kanwar Singh Tanwar and BSP’s Mujahid Hussain. The constituency is going for polls on April 26.