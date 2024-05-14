Pro-incumbency support for PM Modi in Telangana: BJP

Telangana BJP election management convener and Rajya Sabha member K. Laxman, on Tuesday, claimed that the polling pattern has indicated that there was a “pro-incumbency in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for what he has done in the last 10 years, as people did not trust the empty promises made by Congress”.

At a press conference at the state office, the BJP leader stated that even in rural areas, people seem to have backed Mr. Modi to return as PM. “Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has invoked various Gods for fulfilling many promises but did not get support. He is following the same path of KCR with ₹16,000 crore loan already taken within six months and he is pushing the State further into the debt trap,” he said.

He accused the Congress leaders of having a ‘short-sighted approach’ by promising the moon and putting the future of the State’s development in jeopardy. “The State is already beset with power cuts and shortage of drinking and irrigation water while the alleged corruption behind the irrigation projects and Dharani portal taken up by the BRS government have not been unearthed despite much noise,” he said.

Mr. Laxman said there could be “rebellion” within the party itself apart from pressure from the people if the Chief Minister fails to implement the remaining guarantees by August 15 as he had repeatedly promised during the election campaign.

“The BRS is as good as dead and the car is not even fit to be sold as scrap. It is not likely to win a single seat because the people of Telangana have not forgotten the excesses of its leaders, including K. Chandrasekhar Rao, K. T. Rama Rao, Harish Rao and Kavitha in the last 10 years,” he said. “It will be a Herculean task for them to secure deposits,” he added.

The political future of BJP in Telangana is “bright” and he expects the BRS to join the Congress soon. “Both the parties supported each other to thwart the winning chances of our candidates. But, people from various sections, including SC/ST/BC and others, had supported Mr. Modi all the way,” he further added.