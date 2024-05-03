GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Odisha police block 292 offensive posts on social media

According to police, META has taken down 181 of 289 posts in Facebook, Instagram 110 of 190 posts and YouTube has been asked to take down three posts.

May 03, 2024 12:43 pm | Updated 12:43 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR:

The Hindu Bureau
Odisha police blocked 292 offensive posts related to general election 2024 uploaded by supporters of various political parties and other groups on different social media platforms. Image used for representative purpose only.

Odisha police blocked 292 offensive posts related to general election 2024 uploaded by supporters of various political parties and other groups on different social media platforms. Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: AFP

Odisha police blocked 292 offensive posts related to general election 2024 uploaded by supporters of various political parties and other groups on different social media platforms.

According to a statement by the social media monitoring cell of Odisha police, META has taken down 181 of 289 posts on Facebook. Similarly, 110 of 190 posts in the Instagram have been removed. YouTube has been asked to take down three posts.

As of now two FIRs have been registered since March 16, one arrested and one issued with notice under Section 41-A CrPC.

A specialised team of social media unit functioning at Cyber Complex, Crime Branch, Bhubaneswar comprises of senior police officials. It is carrying out cyber patrolling of social media for abusive or hate posts and taking steps to remove the pages and accounts for smooth conduct of the upcoming elections.

