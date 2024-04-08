Lok Sabha polls 2024 | Congress, NC announce seat-sharing formula for J&K and Ladakh

April 08, 2024 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Leaving out the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from seat-sharing arrangements in J&K, INDIA bloc constituents the Congress party and the National Conference (NC), on Monday announced a pre-poll seat sharing arrangement for J&K and Ladakh.

The Congress has decided to field its candidates from the two seats in Jammu province, Udhampur and Jammu, and the sole seat in the Union Territory of Ladakh. The NC will contest from all three Lok Sabha seats of the Kashmir Valley, that is, Anantnag-Rajouri, Srinagar, and Baramulla.

The announcement was made jointly by NC vice president Omar Abdullah, and Congress leader and the party’s seat sharing committee member Salman Khurshid, in New Delhi.

“I formally announce the decision of the NC and Congress to contest the elections in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, jointly. The NC will support Congress candidates in the Udhampur, Jammu, and Ladakh seats. The INDIA bloc with contest the polls to help fulfil the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, and truly represent them in Parliament,” Mr. Abdullah said.

On the exclusion of the PDP, which is also a member of the INDIA bloc, Mr. Khurshid sought to separate the larger ideological alliance from the seat-sharing arrangements.

“Seat adjustment is one part of the alliance. PDP is part of the INDIA bloc. The overall INDIA alliance is a different issue. J&K being a small area had not much scope for seat adjustment despite our best efforts,” Mr. Khurshid said.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday had announced her party’s “unconditional support” to the Congress in J&K, and its decision to not field PDP candidates in the Jammu province. However, the PDP will take on the NC’s candidates in the Kashmir Valley.

Meanwhile, NC president Farooq Abdullah defended the Congress’ manifesto. “I think the manifesto is to make the country strong and to keep it secular. That is what it is. Anyone who thinks otherwise, they are already dividing the nation in their own way,” Dr. Abdullah said.