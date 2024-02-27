Lok Sabha elections 2024 | AAP announces candidates for four seats in Delhi

February 27, 2024 04:28 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST - New Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, in New Delhi on February 27.

AAP will be fighting four seats under the 4-3 agreement with the Congress.

The announcement was made by the Parliamentary Affairs Committee. According to the panel, Somnath Bharti will contest from New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, Mahabal Mishra from West Delhi, Kuldeep Kumar Monu from East Delhi and Sahi Ram Pehelwan from South Delhi.

The statement further said that Sushil Gupta will contest from Kurukshetra which is the single seat from Haryana it will be contesting.