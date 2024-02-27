GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha elections 2024 | AAP announces candidates for four seats in Delhi

February 27, 2024 04:28 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
AAP leader Somnath Bharti will be contesting from New Delhi LS constituency as the party announced candidates for the four Lok Sabha seats, in New Delhi. File

AAP leader Somnath Bharti will be contesting from New Delhi LS constituency as the party announced candidates for the four Lok Sabha seats, in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, in New Delhi on February 27.

AAP will be fighting four seats under the 4-3 agreement with the Congress.

The announcement was made by the Parliamentary Affairs Committee. According to the panel, Somnath Bharti will contest from New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, Mahabal Mishra from West Delhi, Kuldeep Kumar Monu from East Delhi and Sahi Ram Pehelwan from South Delhi.

The statement further said that Sushil Gupta will contest from Kurukshetra which is the single seat from Haryana it will be contesting.

