Leaders of TDP-BJP-JSP alliance discuss seat adjustments

March 11, 2024 04:26 pm | Updated March 12, 2024 08:00 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda and Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan met Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu at his residence on March 11.

The leaders discussed the Lok Sabha (LS) and Assembly seat adjustments to be made by the allies — the TDP, the BJP and the JSP — for the general elections.

BJP, TDP, Jana Sena join hands to fight Lok Sabha, Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls

TDP State president K. Atchannaidu, TDP MLAs A. Satya Prasad and Gottiapati Ravi Kumar and the JSP political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar were present. Clarity on the final number of seats which the three parties will share is likely to emerge on March 11 or 12.