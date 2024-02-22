Launching BJP’s campaign in Chhattisgarh, Shah says upcoming Lok Sabha election is crucial for nation’s future

February 22, 2024 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - RAIPUR

Rallying support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Chhattisgarh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on February 22 asserted that the upcoming Lok Sabha election would decide the future of the country.

Addressing a public meeting in Janjgir, his first since last year’s Assembly poll, Mr. Shah said that the upcoming election would be significant to make the country fully developed and a world leader. He also slammed the Congress and its governance record at both the Centre and the State.

Also Read | INDIA bloc an ‘opportunistic alliance’ against the BJP: Amit Shah

“Friends, the coming election is an election that will decide the future of the country. The coming election is an important election to make the country fully developed and Mother India a world leader. Brothers and sisters, I want to thank the people of Chhattisgarh wholeheartedly. We came in 2014, you gave us 10 out of 11 seats, and just now you formed the Bharatiya Janata Party government with the highest majority in the Assembly,” he said, addressing the BJP’s Vijay Mahasankalp rally that marked the formal launch of the party’s Lok Sabha campaign in the State.

Welfare measures

Calling the previous Congress government in the State “incompetent”, Mr. Shah said that it had neither controlled Naxalism nor did justice to the people of Chhattisgarh, and so was overthrown.

Lauding the Narendra Modi-led government’s initiatives, Mr. Shah highlighted significant progress made over the past decade in improving access to essential amenities, citing a series of statistics.

“Under the leadership of Modi ji, in 10 years, the Central government has worked for the welfare of 60 crore poor people of the country. In these 10 years, Modi ji worked to provide tap water to 60 crore poor people of the country, drinking water has reached more than 38 lakh houses in Chhattisgarh for the first time after 75 years of its Independence,” he said.

Also Read | India has made up its mind that PM Modi will be at helm for third term: Amit Shah at BJP meet

Boosting economic power

He further highlighted the initiatives taken by the government to bolster national security and deliver social justice, besides the economic achievements of its tenure.

Also Read | Winning 370 seats in Lok Sabha will be true tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee, PM Modi tells party

“Our country was at number 11 in the table of world economies; today, it is at number five. Modi’s guarantee is that if once again we bring the BJP government to the Centre, we will make India the third largest economic power in the world,” he said.

The senior BJP leader further slammed the Congress over the Ram Temple issue. “Today I have come to Ram’s maternal home. Chhattisgarh is the maternal birthplace of Ram. Ram Lalla was not able to sit in his house for 500 years, as the temple was not built. Congress did not end the issue that had been pending for 500 and a half years in 75 years but Modi Ji solved it and performed the consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22,” he said.