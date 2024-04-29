Konda Viveshwar Reddy releases his action plan for Chevella

April 29, 2024 08:16 am | Updated 08:16 am IST - HYDERABAD -

BJP’s Chevella constituency candidate and former MP Konda Viveshwar Reddy has done something which his own State unit did not do, that is to release his own proposed plan of action for the area titled ‘Chevella Sankalp Patra’ if he gets elected.

The ‘vision document’ was prepared based on his interactions with the people during the 3,700 km long ‘Praja Ashirwada Yatra’ and is on the on the lines of the central leadership released ‘Sankalp Patra’ for the country. It talks about rejuvenating 900 villages, improving education, bolstering agriculture, promoting local employment opportunities, enhancing infrastructure, and advancing social welfare with effective implementation of central and state welfare schemes.

Releasing the action plan on Friday, Mr. Reddy promised to facilitate bringing water directly from Jurala to Vikarabad, Parigi, and Tandur for irrigation. Develop and promote rural tourism hubs across Parigi, Vikarabad, Chevella, Kandukur, and Tandur. Extension of MMTS services till Vikarabad with 50% funding from the Central government and strive for setting up non-polluting, knowledge industries to develop the region, and make it a sustainable development zone.

“We have backwardness and poverty in rural areas on one side and educated professionals on another side. The voter base of 29 lakh represents people from different parts of the country, speaking different languages. We have kept these diverse aspects in mind while drafting our paper,” he told a press conference.

The former MP claimed the he had developmental initiatives worth ₹200 crore in every village over the years by getting the funds directly transferred to the sarpanches. Therefore, if he is elected as the MP, he can collaborate better with the likely BJP-led central government for funds to drive growth and development.

Once elected, he will have access to MPLADS funds of ₹5 crore annually and will also make use of the Konda Madhava Reddy Foundation, established in memory of his father, for taking up other ‘impactful’ programmes like ensuring clean and accessible toilets in schools, particularly focusing on girl students, he said.

Setting up of ‘Basti Dawakanas’ and improving the existing primary healthcare centres, community schools, food processing infrastructure to support local farmers, and growth of small and medium enterprises to create employment opportunities, are also part of the vision document. At least one lakh houses for the poor will be built in the constituency under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), he added.