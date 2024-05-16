GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

INDIA block will rotate PM’s chair among Mamata, Stalin and Lalu: Amit Shah in Bihar

I must say running the country is not like running a grocery store. If a situation like COVID pandemic arises, can they save the country? Home Minister Amit Shah asked

Updated - May 16, 2024 04:54 pm IST

Published - May 16, 2024 04:45 pm IST - Madhubani (Bihar)

PTI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a public meeting for Lok Sabha polls in Sitamarhi district on May 16, 2023.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a public meeting for Lok Sabha polls in Sitamarhi district on May 16, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on May 16 claimed that the INDIA bloc was planning to rotate the PM's chair among its constituents if voted to power.

Addressing an election rally in Madhubani Lok Sabha seat in Bihar, the senior BJP leader asserted that the country needs a strong prime minister and not "one on a yearly basis".

‘No harm in taking a break’: Prashant Kishor tells Rahul Gandhi

"They (INDIA bloc) don't have a face for the PM's post. The country has decided to give Modi ji a third term. But, can you tell me who will be the INDIA bloc's PM candidate? They are not coming to power at any cost... but still... will Mamata Banerjee become the PM or M.K. Stalin or Lalu Prasad?

"They have decided to rotate the PM's chair among themselves. I must say running the country is not like running a grocery store. If a situation like COVID pandemic arises, can they save the country? Will they be able to protect the country from terrorists? India needs a strong PM and not one on yearly basis," he said.

Claiming that the northern region of Bihar was earlier witnessing cattle smuggling, he said, "The NDA government is against cow slaughter... we will not allow it at any cost."

On the Centre's decision to ban Popular Front of India (PFI), Mr. Shah claimed, "It was a right decision as PFI wanted to make the country an Islamic state."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.