Gujarat’s former Dy. CM Nitin Patel withdraws candidature for Mehsana Lok Sabha constituency

Nitin Patel said that the name of the candidate from Mehsana is yet to be finalised

March 03, 2024 04:54 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Former Gujarat Dy. CM Nitin Patel. File.

Former Gujarat Dy. CM Nitin Patel. File. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat and BJP Leader Nitin Patel has decided to withdraw his candidature as candidate from the Mehsana seat for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

His decision comes a day after the BJP released its first list of 195 candidates for the general elections. The list featured 15 candidates from Gujarat, which has a total of 26 seats in the Lower House of the Parliament.

While announcing the withdrawal of his candidature in a post on X on March 3, Mr. Patel said that the name of the candidate from Mehsana is yet to be finalised.

“I pray to God that Narendrabhai Modi becomes the Prime Minister for the third time in a row and increases the prestige of India in the whole world,” he added.

Mr. Patel had served as the Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat from August 2016 to September 2021 under Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

