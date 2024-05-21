First-time voters make a mark in Mumbai election

Almost one lakh first-time voters exercised their right to vote on Monday in Mumbai, which went for the poll in the fifth and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra.

Guidance from parents, social media content, and some personal research influenced their choices for Member of Parliament from their respective constituencies. A few young voters voiced disillusionment, feeling no leader could adequately address their concerns or serve as a viable alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, despite being “undeserving of another term.”

“The current leader has become a dictator, but he is powerful and has a relationship with people. The opposition lacks relations. I am personally going to vote to look at the larger picture, what matters at the country level,” said Ishika Dhanmeher, a first-time voter, while standing in a queue waiting for her turn to exercise her voting rights in Mahim.

Many fresh voters in the age bracket of 18 to 20 believe the same as Ms. Dhanmeher. Another young voter, Sneha Kumar from Dharavi pointed out that people see this election as who gets to rule in the centre. “We are well aware of Maharashtra’s political crisis, religion is dominating development, but other than Mr. Modi, the rest are not as strong as him. Mr. Modi’s perception is the deciding factor.” Ms. Kumar said. Ms. Kumar also mentioned facing casteism, and racism in her educational years but believes no one can do anything about it.

“I don’t know candidates here, because it makes no sense to me, as I can’t even procure caste certificates despite my grandfather having lived here for ages,” added her brother Ganesh Kumar, also a new voter.

Youngsters have an infatuation with unaccounted power, someone a hero figure, who will bring change and that remains till they don’t open their minds and see the larger picture. Social media also creates a picture, their voting behaviour is a reflection of it. Meanwhile, they are also influenced by where the loyalty of their parents lies. It is easy to sway as a few voters are not well-read, and receive information un-filtered and half-baked,” said Deepak Pawar, Head of the Department of Political Science at the University of Mumbai, on first-time voters’ mindset.

Among 13 Lok Sabha constituencies, 10 are in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Among 99,38,621 lakh voters, 53.46 lakh are male and 45.9 lakh are female whereas 1,039 are transgender voters. At least 1,11,275 citizens in the bracket of 18 and 19 age group are first-time voters, as per the data of the Mumbai Collector office.

The new voters were excited but confused at the same time because many of them had not decided on their candidates. “I am excited but this is confusing, because before this I was never part of politics, through my vote, I am contributing. I may go wrong,” Vidya Narayankar stated. The 19-year-old is an art student residing in Dharavi. She mentioned not knowing much about the candidates and her vote is based on her father’s instruction. Aditi Shah, a voter from Borivali said, “Before coming to the booth, we had a discussion, whom to vote for. I do not know any candidates here, but my vote is for the development of the country. Reiterating the same sentiments, Sakshi Tandel (18), a student, said: “My aunt has shown me the symbol and I will be voting for that person.” Tandel resides in Mahim.

For a few young voters, the election’s narrative is placed around the education and development of the country. Naseer Shaikh from Sion said, “I voted for education, I studied candidates and decided to vote. From my constituency, 15 candidates are competing, and I am well aware of them.”