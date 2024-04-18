GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

EVMs sent to 1,698 polling booths in Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency

April 18, 2024 06:28 pm | Updated April 19, 2024 07:14 am IST - KANNIAYAKUMARI

The Hindu Bureau

 

Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have been transported to the polling stations located in the six Assembly segments in the Kanniykaumari Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday. The process was supervised by the district Election officer and Collector P. N. Sridhar. 

Mr. Sridhar informed, there were 1,698 polling booths in total and 8,152 polling officials and presiding officials were deployed to work in the booths on the day of election. Additionally, five election officials in each Assembly constituency would be overseeing the election process on polling day. 

“CCTVs were fitted in 1,104 polling booths which includes the 199 polling booths that were identified as sensitive ones. To specifically monitor these sensitive booths, micro-observers have been appointed,” he added.  

650 polling booths would have a volunteer and a wheelchair to assist the differently abled voters who would visit the booths on April 19. Al least one polling station in each of the six assembly constituencies was identified as model stations. These model polling stations would have only women polling officials.  

“Bearing the sweltering heat, 15,55,096 voters in the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency should vote on the polling day to fulfil their democratic duty,” he said.  

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Madurai

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.