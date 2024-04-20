DSS condemns ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal

April 20, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Opposing the “One Nation, One Election” report submitted by the high-level panel headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind, the Karnataka State Dalit Sangharsha Samiti alleged that the Modi-led BJP government was trying to dismantle the Constitution, with the objective of ‘One Nation, One Election’,

State convener of the samiti D.G. Sagar, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi, stated that there was no place for the concept of simultaneous elections in a country that has adopted a Parliamentary system of governance. Such an idea would go against the guarantees of federalism contained in the Constitution, Mr. Sagar added.

He alleged that the Modi-led government at Centre was systematically attacking the democratic system, using agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate and Crime Bureau of Investigation.

Crimes against Dalits

The statistics provided in the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) Report 2022 shows a rise in atrocities and crimes against Scheduled Castes . At least one Dalit is being subjected to atrocities at every 6 minutes in India. Every day four Dalit women were raped and three Dalits were killed in India, he said.

If the BJP comes to power for the third time, the nation would be in an “insurmountable danger”, Mr. Sagar said and appealed people to vote for Congress and INDI Alliance to save democracy and protect the Constitution.