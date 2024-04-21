Dharmapuri records Tamil Nadu’s highest poll percentage

April 21, 2024 01:20 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - CHENNAI

The Dharmapuri Lok Sabha constituency registered a voter turnout of 81.48%, the highest in Tamil Nadu in the 2024 general election, according to data provided by the Election Commission.

Chennai Central, the smallest constituency, recorded 53.91%, the lowest in the State. Chennai South polled 54.27%.

Re-poll has not been ordered in any constituency, officials said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Electoral Officer pegged T.N.’s overall voting percentage at 69.46% on April 20, retaining the post-midnight figures released by the EC earlier.

This was a fall of almost three percentage points compared to the 72.47% the State polled in 2019.

At 7 p.m. on April 19, CEO Satyabrata Sahoo said that the State had polled 72.9%.

He had, however, said that the most accurate data would be available after midnight. By the time all Assistant Returning Officers reported to their Returning Officers and data were fed into ENCORE, the figure came down to 69.46%. “The data which we get till 7 p.m. are based on inputs from the polling stations obtained at our office. All the polling stations are not able to tell their data. We expect a minor variation from this data which I have enclosed now,” he said.

Mr. Sahoo said that individual data entry for polling stations took time. “We are following up with districts. We hope to get it as soon as the Returning Officers finish their data entry,” he added.

He said the data obtained by midnight were those collected from each Assistant Returning Officer at the counting centre and it had been ascertained that the data entry for each polling station was going on. “Assembly constituency-wise data will be obtained based on this,” he said. Later, he said the voting percentage in the Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency had gone up to 66.88 % (it was 59. 96% earlier) because the figures could not be updated last night. “In this, Thoothukudi district alone could not enter by midnight. But now it has entered its data for each polling station.”