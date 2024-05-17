GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Congress moves ECI against MP CM’s ‘offensive’ language

The Congress demanded that a case be registered against CM Yadav for violating the model code of conduct and for using offensive words against the grand old party

Published - May 17, 2024 09:48 pm IST - Bhopal

PTI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. File

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. File | Photo Credit: A.M. Faruqui

The Madhya Pradesh Congress has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s alleged use of an offensive word for the grand old party, and sought that he be banned from election campaigning immediately.

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari on Thursday submitted the complaint, which states that CM Yadav used the word “haramipana” (sinful action) against the Opposition party.

The Congress leader demanded that a first information report (FIR) be registered against CM Yadav for violating the model code of conduct (MCC), while the BJP said that it always follows the MCC.

Talking to PTI on Friday, MP Congress' ECI affairs in-charge J.P. Dhanopia said, "CM Mohan Yadav used indecent word 'harami' for the Congress while speaking about the [Ayodhya] Ram temple in his public rally speech at Kosali in Rewari district in Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency."

In his complaint addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner on May 16, Mr. Dhanopia urged the ECI that Yadav be booked for violation of the MCC and demanded it to take strict action against him.

He also demanded that the CM be banned with immediate effect from further campaigning in the remainder of the Lok Sabha election.

"Yadav occupies a constitutional post and the use of such foul language against the opposition party and demanding votes in the name of religion is a blatant violation of the MCC," he said.

According to Mr. Dhanopia, CM Yadav said in his speech at Rewari that initially the Congress was writhing in pain over the Ram temple, but when the complex got ready and its consecration was done, the party started saying that Lord Ram belonged to them also, and then described it as the 'haramipana' of the Congress.

Meanwhile, a purported video clip of Mr. Yadav's speech, accusing the Congress of doing 'haramipana' over the Ram temple issue has also gone viral.

When contacted, a State BJP spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi said, “Let the EC decide on their [Congress’] complaint. We are not like that Congress that always insults constitutional bodies and heads of Bharat. We and our leaders abide by the MCC.”

