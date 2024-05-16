GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Congress cites viral video from U.P., alleges BJP will snatch right to vote

Published - May 16, 2024 02:46 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. File

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. File | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge repeated the Congress’ charge that the BJP will change the Constitution if it comes to power for a third time at the Centre

A viral video of a man being beaten up two home guards in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district has become the latest weapon in the hands of the Congress to target the BJP.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi shared the video in which two home guards, posted with the Tehsildar of Nababganj, are seen punching and kicking a man, identified as Virendra Kumar and a Dalit, for allegedly voting against the BJP despite getting free ration.

“What’s being done to our countrymen? Brothers and sisters, this is the Constitution,” Mr. Gandhi, holding a copy of the Constitution, said in a video posted on his X handle.

“This protects the deprived people of India, protects you. The BJP, the RSS and Narendra Modi want to finish this. If that happens, then every day, every moment, the thing that you saw in the video will happen with the deprived lot,” he said.

In a similar post, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge explained why his party has been alleging that the BJP will change the Constitution, if it comes to power again.

“Dalits, tribals, backward classes and the poor will be brutally suppressed. Dictatorship will prevail. Not only will the right to reservation be lost, but the fundamental right to vote will also be taken away,” Mr. Kharge in a post on X.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.