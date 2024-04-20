GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Chouhan, Scindia, Digvijaya among 144 candidates in fray for Phase 3 elections in Madhya Pradesh

Morena, Bhind (SC), Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal, Rajgarh and Betul (ST) seats will go to polls in the third phase on May 7.

April 20, 2024 10:38 am | Updated 10:38 am IST - Bhopal

PTI
Shivraj Singh Chouhan. File

Shivraj Singh Chouhan. File | Photo Credit: PTI

“A total of 144 candidates, including those of the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress, have filed nominations for the elections to the nine Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh, where polling is scheduled in the third phase on May 7,” a top poll official said.

Earlier, polling for only eight seats was scheduled to take place in the third phase, but due to the death of a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate in Betul (ST), election to this seat in the second phase was postponed. So, a total of nine seats will go to polls in the third phase.

Guna, Vidisha and Rajgarh are some of the high-profile seats where polling will be held in the third phase. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan are contesting elections from Guna and Vidisha, respectively, on the BJP tickets. The Congress has fielded former Chief Minister and its Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh from the Rajgarh seat.

Madhya Pradesh’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anupam Rajan said the process of filing of nomination papers on nine seats of third phase was completed on April 19. A total of 223 nomination forms were filed by 144 candidates for these nine seats of third phase. “On the last day on Friday, 61 candidates filed 99 nomination forms,” he said.

Morena, Bhind (SC), Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal, Rajgarh and Betul (ST) seats will go to polls in the third phase on May 7.

“Morena (18 candidates), Bhind (SC) (nine), Gwalior (22), Guna (17), Sagar (14), Vidisha (19), Bhopal (28) and Rajgarh (16) saw filing of nominations by contestants,” officials said. In Betul, only a BSP candidate was allowed to file the nomination after the postponement.

The scrutiny of nominations will be held on April 20 while the candidates can withdraw their nominations till April 22.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / politics / national politics / politics (general) / state politics / Madhya Pradesh / Indore / Bhopal

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.