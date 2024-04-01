GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP lodges complaint against Rahul Gandhi with EC for his "match-fixing" remark

Rahul Gandhi raised questions on the credibility of the EVMs and said the Constitution will be cancelled after elections, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said

April 01, 2024 02:59 pm | Updated 02:59 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A BJP delegation, comprising Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and senior BJP leaders Arun Singh and Om Pathak, talk to the media after meeting the Election Commission of India at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi on April 1, 2024.

A BJP delegation, comprising Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and senior BJP leaders Arun Singh and Om Pathak, talk to the media after meeting the Election Commission of India at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi on April 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The BJP urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take the "strictest action" against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the "match-fixing" remarks and other comments he made during an INDIA bloc rally in Delhi on March 31.

A BJP delegation, comprising of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and the party’s national general secretary Arun Kumar, lodged a complaint against Mr. Gandhi with the poll panel.

Democracy is in danger, stresses Opposition at mega Delhi rally 

Addressing the media after meeting Election Commission officials, Mr. Puri said the former Congress chief's comments during the public meeting were "extremely objectionable" as they are not just in violation of the model code of conduct, but could have serious implications.

"Addressing the public meeting yesterday, Rahul Gandhi said this (Lok Sabha polls) is a fixed match. He also said that the Central government has deployed its people in the Election Commission. He also raised questions on the credibility of the EVMs and said the Constitution will be cancelled (changed) after elections," he told reporters. "We urged the Election Commission to take strictest action against Rahul Gandhi, other Congress leaders and those of the opposition’s INDIA alliance," he added.

Mr. Kumar accused Mr. Gandhi of repeatedly making such comments and said the Election Commission should consider censuring him from speaking during the Lok Sabha elections as the Congress leader would not stop making such remarks.

