GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Biggest lie of the decade, says Kishan on Cong. charge on quota

April 29, 2024 12:21 am | Updated 08:22 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana BJP chief and party’s candidate from Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat, G Kishan Reddy and party leader Kushboo holding a roadshow for the Lok Sabha polls, in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Telangana BJP chief and party’s candidate from Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat, G Kishan Reddy and party leader Kushboo holding a roadshow for the Lok Sabha polls, in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Telangana BJP president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy has accused the Congress of resorting to “Goebbel’s propaganda” against the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in repeatedly spreading disinformation about removing reservations and called it as the “biggest lie of the decade”.

At a press conference here on Sunday at the party office, he accused Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of leading the disinformation campaign where even the public meeting speech of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Siddipet has been distorted to portray as if the saffron party was against reservations.

“We have filed a police complaint against the morphing of the speech. The Congress is trying to spread social disharmony by continuing its false campaign as it is unable to get traction for the Lok Sabha election and Mr.Revanth Reddy is getting desperate,” he claimed.

Challenging the Chief Minister to a public debate on the issue, he also criticised the latter for repeatedly talking of BJP-BRS ‘understanding’ and demanded that Mr. Revanth Reddy explain his failure to implement the promised guarantees during the Assembly elections.

The only guarantee Congress has fulfilled is spreading “lies and falsehoods” against the BJP and Mr. Modi since it had realised that the chances of winning the elections is bleak. “They have no issues to target the Modi government on any issue, be it development, welfare or corruption. What right do they have to talk of BC reservations after including Muslims in their quota here,” he questioned.

The Congress is bent on coming to power at any cost, hence it has been resorting to all kinds of drama and this will be exposed before the people during the campaign, he maintained. The Modi government has done more justice to the weaker sections than any government by taking 22 BCs, 12 SCs and eight STs into the Union Cabinet besides giving constitutional status to the BC Commission, he reminded.

Ex-Governor to campaign

Meanwhile, former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan will be travelling to Hyderabad via the Charminar Express from Chennai along with volunteers from Tamil Nadu to campaign in the State from April 29 for 10 days, said a party release.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Telangana / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.