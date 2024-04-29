Akhilesh hits back at BJP over ‘family’ remark, calls ruling party most dangerous family 

April 29, 2024 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - Lucknow

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday hit back at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks regarding his family. Mr. Yadav described the BJP as not only the “most dangerous family” of India but also of the world. He added along with them (the BJP) there is another dangerous family which wanted to end reservation, hinting at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and alleged that now when “they” want votes they started saying that reservation will not end.

“The BJP is not only the most dangerous family of India but of the world. Along with them there is another dangerous family which wanted to end reservation. Now when they want votes they are saying that reservation will not end,” he alleged while addressing an election rally in Etah. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 28 in Etah targeted Mr. Yadav over dynasty politics wondering whether the Opposition party failed to find a ‘Yadav’ candidate from outside the party.

Mr. Yadav pushed his Pichda, Dalit and Alpasankhyak (PDA) plank asking the Backwards, Dalits, and Minority voters to dislodge the BJP from the Centre to save democracy and the Indian Constitution. “I would tell the PDA people to remove the BJP, as with the defeat of the BJP, not only the PDA family will win, but the PDA will save the Constitution. If the Constitution is saved, democracy will be saved,” he added.

The SP leader promised to waive off loans of farmers if voted to power alleging the BJP selectively waived off loans of big capitalists. “If they can waive off the loans of industrialists, then we are telling our farmer brothers that the INDIA alliance has decided that as soon as we come to power, we will waive off the loans of our farmers,” he said, adding the 2024 Lok Sabha election is for our future as well as the future of the coming generation.

Later in Agra, Mr. Yadav further targeted the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath for spreading hatred in the city of love Agra. “In this city of love [Agra], the Prime Minister of the country and the Chief Minister were spreading hatred. The metro that is running is also the gift of the socialists, this government could not even complete the schemes we had started,” he alleged, while pitching the 2024 election as a battle between those who want to protect the Constitution and those trying to destroy it.

“On one side are those who want to protect the Constitution, on the other side are those who are destroyers of the Constitution. Tell me, do you want to protect the Constitution or not?” he asked the gathering in Agra.