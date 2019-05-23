Telangana Lok Sabha results 2019: highlights

Telangana State Assembly went to polls in December 2018, with the incumbent Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) securing a landslide victory with 88 seats, with the Indian National Congress (INC) a distant second with 19 seats. TRS head K. Chandrashekar Rao resigned as Chief Minister nine months before the completion of his term and called for early elections and he went on to be re-elected as CM.

As for 2019, the TRS under Mr. Rao is expected to retain its standing as a powerful regional party. The other main parties in the fray are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), INC and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) under president Asadudin Owaisi. In the 2014 general elections, the TRS won 11 of a total of 17 Lok Sabha seats, INC 2, and the BJP, Telugu Desam Party, YSR Congress Party and AIMIM winning one seat each.

For 2019, polling for all 17 Telangana seats was held in a single phase, on April 11, with a voter turnout of 62.71%. Some of the key candidates are K. Kavitha (Mr. Rao’s daughter), Mr. Owaisi, Renuka Chowdhury (INC), Vishweshwar Reddy (INC), Marri Rajashekar Reddy (TRS).

Here are the updates:

Trends as of 10:30 a.m

According to data available as of 10: 30 a.m, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi is leading in the state in 11 constituencies, followed by the BJP with 4 seats. The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and the Congress are leading in one constituency each.

The trends thus far are reflecting the exit polls prediction of the TRS heading for a win in the state. The BJP however is performing better than what the exit polls predicted for it in the state. Last elections TRS won 11 seats while the UPA and NDA each secured two seats.