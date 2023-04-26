HamberMenu
What leaders do on Karnataka election campaign trail

A day on election campaign trail in Karnataka

April 26, 2023 01:54 pm | Updated 01:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi tries her hand at making a dosa in Mysuru while campaigning for Karnataka Assembly elections while Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah runs into Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at Belagavi airport

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had breakfast at Mylari restaurant in Mysuru, along with her party colleagues, on April 26, 2023. She tried her hand at making a dosa before relishing one. The restaurant is renowned for its unique and delicious dosa.

