Watch | Karnataka’s political parties and their social media game

A video on what the social media teams of the BJP and Congress in Karnataka are doing to woo voters this election season

April 27, 2023 05:05 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Political parties across Karnataka are embracing social media like never before to reach out to the electorate.

The three major political parties, the ruling BJP, the opposition Congress and JD (S) have devised unique strategies to ensure that their messaging registers in the voters’ minds.

The social media campaigners of various political parties said the relevance of social media had increased this time around, with many millennials and Gen Z joining the ranks of first-time voters. The war-rooms of each party are busy churning out content.

In conversations with The Hindu, the social media heads of the Congress and BJP, throw light on their content strategy, the extent of their rural reach, and the uniqueness of their content.

Reporting: Jahnavi TR

Videos: Ravichandran N, Sudhakara Jain

Production: Ravichandran N

Script: Nalme Nachiyar

