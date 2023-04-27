Watch | Karnataka’s political parties and their social media game

April 27, 2023 05:05 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST

Political parties across Karnataka are embracing social media like never before to reach out to the electorate.

The three major political parties, the ruling BJP, the opposition Congress and JD (S) have devised unique strategies to ensure that their messaging registers in the voters’ minds.

The social media campaigners of various political parties said the relevance of social media had increased this time around, with many millennials and Gen Z joining the ranks of first-time voters. The war-rooms of each party are busy churning out content.

In conversations with The Hindu, the social media heads of the Congress and BJP, throw light on their content strategy, the extent of their rural reach, and the uniqueness of their content.

Read the full story

Reporting: Jahnavi TR

Videos: Ravichandran N, Sudhakara Jain

Production: Ravichandran N

Script: Nalme Nachiyar