HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rahul Gandhi takes BMTC bus in Bengaluru, tells commuters about Congress promises to women

He spoke to women commuters about Congress’ guarantee of free bus travel to all women in BMTC and KSRTC buses in Karnataka

May 08, 2023 10:55 am | Updated 11:12 am IST - bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi travelled in a BMTC bus, in Bengaluru on May 8, 2023. He interacted with other commuters and spoke about the Congress’ promises for women in Karnataka.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi travelled in a BMTC bus, in Bengaluru on May 8, 2023. He interacted with other commuters and spoke about the Congress’ promises for women in Karnataka.

In an attempt to woo voters, former Congress president and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi visited a Cafe Coffee Day on the Cunningham Road in Bengaluru on May 8. Later, he travelled in a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus and spoke with women commuters about the party’s promises, including free travel in government-owned buses, in the poll manifesto for the Karnataka Assembly elections, scheduled on May 10.

On coming out of the coffee shop, he headed to a BMTC bus stop where he met and interacted with some college-going students and working women.

He then got onto a BMTC bus and spoke to them about Congress’ guarantee of free bus travel to all women in BMTC and KSRTC buses. He also spoke to them about the Gruhalakshmi proposed by the party in which a sum of ₹2000 would be given to women head of household.

The women informed him about issues of transportation, and also price rise affecting their monthly budgets.

Rahul Gandhi got down from the bus at Lingarajapuram where he again spoke to women at the bus stop.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi poses for photos with commuters, after travelling in a BMTC bus, in Bengaluru on May 8, 2023.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi poses for photos with commuters, after travelling in a BMTC bus, in Bengaluru on May 8, 2023.

The Congress leader is campaigning for Congress candidates for the Karnataka Assembly elections, which are scheduled on May 10.

May 8 is the last day for the public campaign, ahead of polling on May 10 for the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.