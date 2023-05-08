May 08, 2023 10:55 am | Updated 11:12 am IST - bengaluru

In an attempt to woo voters, former Congress president and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi visited a Cafe Coffee Day on the Cunningham Road in Bengaluru on May 8. Later, he travelled in a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus and spoke with women commuters about the party’s promises, including free travel in government-owned buses, in the poll manifesto for the Karnataka Assembly elections, scheduled on May 10.

On coming out of the coffee shop, he headed to a BMTC bus stop where he met and interacted with some college-going students and working women.

He then got onto a BMTC bus and spoke to them about Congress’ guarantee of free bus travel to all women in BMTC and KSRTC buses. He also spoke to them about the Gruhalakshmi proposed by the party in which a sum of ₹2000 would be given to women head of household.

The women informed him about issues of transportation, and also price rise affecting their monthly budgets.

Rahul Gandhi got down from the bus at Lingarajapuram where he again spoke to women at the bus stop.

The Congress leader is campaigning for Congress candidates for the Karnataka Assembly elections, which are scheduled on May 10.

May 8 is the last day for the public campaign, ahead of polling on May 10 for the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections.