RTCs caution public about curtailed bus services on May 9, 10

May 06, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Road Transport Corporations in Karnataka have cautioned the general public that on May 9 and 10, they are curtailing the number of services to provide buses for election duty.

In a press release, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has stated that a substantial number of buses will be provided to district administrations and police departments. The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) too has requested the general public to cooperate. Sources said that the KSRTC is deploying 3,700 buses and BMTC will provide 1868 buses. “Number may change depending on the requirements of the authorities concerned,” said an official.

