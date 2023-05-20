Karnataka swearing-in LIVE updates | Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar to be sworn in as CM, Dy CM; 8 legislators to take oath as Ministers

Many top Opposition leaders to share the stage during Siddaramaiah’s swearing-in ceremony

May 20, 2023 10:59 am | Updated 11:48 am IST

Setting rest to speculation partially, the Congress on Saturday morning released the list of 8 legislators who will be taking oath along with Congress Legislative Party Leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday.

The swearing-in is slated for Mr. Siddaramaiah as the Chief Minister and Mr. Shivakumar as Deputy Chief Minister in Kanteerava Stadium at 12.30 p.m. in the presence of thousands of Congress workers, and a host of Chief Ministers and leaders of other States and about 20 regional parties.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the CM and his Cabinet.

In what is being turned into a show of unity among the Opposition parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress has invited leaders of 20 parties across the country to witness the swearing-in ceremony.

Here are the latest updates from the event: