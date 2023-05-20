Karnataka swearing-in LIVE updates | Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar to be sworn in as CM, Dy CM; 8 legislators to take oath as Ministers

The elevation of 75-year-old Siddaramaiah as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party, prior to him being sworn in as Chief Minister of Karnataka, is a dream come true for the veteran politician who had set his eyes on the coveted position for a second term, after a gap of five years. This comes after a bitter contestation for the top post between him and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar.
- May 20, 2023 11:48A dream come true for Siddaramaiah as he gets picked for a second term as Karnataka’s Chief Minister
- May 20, 2023 11:46We believe the five ‘guarantees’ promised will be unconditionally implemented unlike your lies in Himachal Pradesh, Chattisgarh & Rajasthan: Karnataka BJP ahead of the swearing-in ceremony
- May 20, 2023 11:43D.K. Shivakumar receives Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi at the airport, welcoming them for the oath taking ceremony.
- May 20, 2023 11:41Karnataka CM-designate Siddaramaiah leaves his residence in Bengaluru for Sree Kanteerava Stadium.
- May 20, 2023 11:40D.K. Shivakumar | ‘Rock of Kanakapura’ all set to begin new innings
After four-days of hectic parleys in the national capital, the eight-time MLA and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D.K. Shivakumar, has reluctantly accepted the post of the Deputy Chief Minister, at the instance of former AICC president Sonia Gandhi. He will also continue as the president of the KPCC until the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
- May 20, 2023 11:37A proud moment for Siddaramanahundi
The people of Siddaramanahundi village, about 22 km from Mysuru city, are jubilant over 75-year-old Siddaramaiah becoming the Chief Minister for the second time, after a gap of 10 years.
- May 20, 2023 11:278 Congress MLAs to take oath as Ministers. Who are they?
According to a letter to the Governor by the Karnataka Congress Legislative Party dated May 20, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge, party’s MLAs G. Parameshwara, M.B. Patil, 7-time MP K.H. Muniyappa, K.J. George, Satish Jarkiholi, Ramalinga Reddy and B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan will be sworn in as Ministers in the State Cabinet during the oath-taking ceremony in Karnataka.
- May 20, 2023 11:24Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge reaches Bengaluru to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Karnataka Cabinet.
- May 20, 2023 11:23Siddaramaiah’s supporters seen at the Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium, in Bengaluru, ahead of the oath-taking ceremony. Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain
- May 20, 2023 11:14Congress likely to announce implementation of ‘guarantees’ in its first Cabinet meeting on Saturday
The Congress, which will form the Karnataka government on Saturday, will in all likelihood announce the implementation of the five “guarantees” it had promised to voters in its poll manifesto, in its first Cabinet meeting.
- May 20, 2023 11:08Many top Opposition leaders to share stage during Siddaramaiah’s swearing-in ceremony
Several prominent opposition leaders and Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister and D.K. Shivakumar as the Deputy Chief Minister in Bengaluru on Saturday as the grand old party seeks to promote Opposition unity ahead of next year’s Lok Sabha elections.
Prominent among those who will be the star attractions of the event are Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin, Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and former Jammu & Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah, the sources said.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, however, would be conspicuous by her absence at the event at Sree Kanteerava Stadium.
- May 20, 2023 11:06Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrive at Bengaluru Airport.
- May 20, 2023 11:06Karnataka Deputy CM-elect D.K. Shivakumar reaches Bengaluru Airport to receive Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
- May 20, 2023 11:05Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar to be sworn in as Karnataka CM, Dy CM at 12:30 p.m.
Setting rest to speculation partially, the Congress on Saturday morning released the list of 8 legislators who will be taking oath along with Congress Legislative Party Leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday.
