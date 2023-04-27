Karnataka elections: Congress has made promises that can be implemented, says Rahul Gandhi

April 27, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - MANGALURU

The four “guarantees” and assurances the Congress made to fishermen are ones that the party will implement after it comes to power in the State, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Uchchila in Udupi district on Thursday.

During his interaction with fishermen, Mr. Gandhi said: “I am committing only those that can be done. We have studied in detail where the money will come from (for fulfilling the guarantees and promises). That is why I am telling with confidence”.

The Congress, he said, is fully committed to enforcement of the Gruhalakshmi scheme of giving ₹2,000 per month for the woman head of the family, the Gruhajyothi scheme of providing 2,000 units of free power, the Anna Bhagya scheme for providing 10 kg rice to each person in a house, and unemployment allowance of ₹3,000 and ₹1,500 to degree and diploma holders.

In addition, each fishermen, Mr. Gandhi said, has been assured of ₹10 lakh insurance cover, ₹1 lakh interest-free loan for fisherwoman, and 500 litres of diesel every day for fishermen with subsidy of ₹25 per litre, he said.

The four guarantees and other promises that have been made will be approved in the first Cabinet meeting of the party’s government in the State.

“We did it in Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Punjab. We will not give false promise like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who assured of ₹15 lakh in the bank account of each person. (Our) Government will work for you,” he said, and added, “I will personally look and ensure the Chief Minister implements it. We will ensure that your (fishermen’s) interests are protected.”

Mr. Gandhi said his recent ride in a fishing boat made him understand the challenges fishermen face while fishing. As operational cost for fishermen was increasing and the catch decreasing, the Congress government will help the fishing folk.

Expressing the need for regular interaction of fishermen with the government, he said a Congress-led government at the Centre will set up a separate Fishing Ministry.

Mr. Gandhi expressed concern over “40% commission” allegation against the BJP government and on inflation and said the poor man was reeling between corruption and inflation.

Following his brief interaction, Mr. Gandhi received a fish from a fisherwoman. He then visited the nearby Mahalakshmi temple.