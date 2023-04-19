HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress changes candidate against Basavaraj Bommai in Shiggaon

Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan, a local Congress leader, replaces Mohammed Yousuf Savanur, who is the president of Anjuman-e-Islam Hubballi-Dharwad

April 19, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated April 20, 2023 09:51 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai files his nomination papers for the Karnataka Assembly elections in the presence of BJP national president J.P. Nadda (3rd from right) and Kannada actor ‘Kiccha’ Sudeep (2nd from right), at Shiggaon in Haveri district on April 19, 2023.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai files his nomination papers for the Karnataka Assembly elections in the presence of BJP national president J.P. Nadda (3rd from right) and Kannada actor ‘Kiccha’ Sudeep (2nd from right), at Shiggaon in Haveri district on April 19, 2023.

A day before the deadline for filing nomination papers, the Congress on Wednesday changed its candidate for the Shiggaon constituency in Haveri district and fielded Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan against Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Mr. Pathan, the local Congress leader, replaced Mohammed Yousuf Savanur, who is the president of Anjuman-e-Islam Hubballi-Dharwad. The candidate was changed following opposition for fielding an “outsider”, sources in the party told The Hindu.

In Pulikeshinagar constituency in Bengaluru, the party denied the ticket to incumbent MLA R. Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, who had quit the membership of the Legislative Assembly. He filed his nomination paper as an Independent candidate on Wednesday.

The party fielded A.C. Srinivasa in Pulikeshinagar constituency. In 2018, Mr. Srinivasa contested against Aravind Limbavali of the BJP in Mahadevapura constituency and was defeated.

In Mulbagal, the party gave the ticket to B.C. Muddugangadhar, while D.K. Mohan is the party’s candidate in K.R. Pura constituency in Bengaluru.

The party is yet to announce candidates for four constituencies. Thursday is the last day for filing nomination papers.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 / Karnataka / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.