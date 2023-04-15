HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bommai, family own assets worth ₹52.12 crore

April 15, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Girish Pattanashetti

Chief Minister Basavaraj Somappa Bommai, a mechanical engineer by qualification, who filed his nomination papers from the Shiggaon Assembly constituency in Haveri district on Saturday, declared in the election affidavit that he and his family own assets worth ₹52.12 crore, which include property inherited from the Hindu Undivided Family (HUF).

Mr. Bommai owns moveable assets worth ₹5.98 crore, his wife, Channamma, owns moveable assets worth ₹1.14 crore and his dependent daughter Aditi Bommai owns moveable assets worth ₹1.28 crore — ₹8.4 crore in all. And from HUF he has inherited moveable assets worth ₹ 1.57 crore.

The Chief Minister owns immovable self-acquired assets with a purchase value of ₹3.52 crore and the current market value of the immovable property is ₹22.95 core. As the ‘karta’ (head) of the HUF, he has inherited immovable assets worth ₹19.2 crore.

Mr. Bommai owes ₹5.79 crore to various banks and financial institutions and his daughter has a loan of ₹15 lakh.

As per his income tax returns filed for 2021-22, he has a total annual income of ₹41.09 lakh and his wife has an income of ₹2.69 lakh. and his daughter has an income of ₹5.49 lakh. The annual income of the HUF is ₹52.06 lakh.

In 2018

During the 2018 Assembly elections, Mr. Bommai had declared family assets worth ₹8.92 crore and his liabilities were ₹4.99 crore. 

In the present affidavit, Mr. Bommai has declared that he has inherited moveable and immovable assets worth ₹20.77 crore from the HUF.

Mr. Bommai has also declared that he purchased three acres of agricultural land at Tarihal on the outskirts of Hubballi for of ₹81 lakh on March 26, 2022. Mr. Bommai was sworn in as Chief Minister on July 28, 2021.

Related Topics

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 / Karnataka / Hubli / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.