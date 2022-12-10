Revised ECI data indicates voting surge in second phase of Gujarat elections

December 10, 2022 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - AHMEDABAD

Revised turnout figures released by the Election Commission of India for the second phase of voting of Gujarat Assembly elections have revealed an almost 6.5% jump from the previous data, indicating a last-minute surge of more than 16 lakh voters who turned up after the 5 p.m. deadline.

The average voting figures announced by the ECI on the day of voting was 58.8% for 93 Assembly seats. However, this climbed to 65.30% in the revised data released the next day.

In the case of the first phase, the initial figure of 60.11% turnout for December 1 was revised to 63.14%, as per revised data shared by the ECI.

Normally, those who are already in the queues at 5 p.m. are allowed to cast their ballot even past the deadline. It is possible that a large number of people were already in the queues at the polling booths at 5 p.m and they all exercised their franchise.

The overall turnout for both phases stands at 64.33% for the recently-concluded elections, a drop of more than 4% compared to the turnout registered in the 2017 elections.

The 2% higher turnout in the second phase, when compared to the first phase, can be attributed to the ECI’s appeal to people to turn up in large numbers and make up for the low turnout — particularly, in the urban areas of the State — in the first round.

The poll body had tweeted on December 3: “Urban apathy continues unabated from Shimla to Surat. ECI appeals to voters of Gujarat to come out in large numbers during second phase to compensate for low voting in 1st phase.”

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Rajeev Kumar in a press release had said, “Gujarat cities have shown a similar urban apathy trend [like that in Shimla] during voting on December 1, thus pulling down the percentage of voting in the first phase. In the second phase, people must come out in large numbers to compensate for the low voting in phase one.”

The elections were held in two phases with voting for 89 seats on December 1, and 93 seats on December 5.