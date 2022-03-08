Ahead of poll results, Goa CM Sawant meets PM Modi

Exit polls had indicated a hung Assembly

Less than 48 hours before the Assembly poll results and a day after exit polls indicated a hung Assembly in Goa, its Chief Minister Pramod Sawant met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Mr. Sawant expressed the confidence that the BJP was winning the elections and forming the next government. He said the party was open to seeking support from parties like the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), if he fell short of the majority mark. "I met Prime Minister Modi today, and held discussions over the polls. I feel I'll be given the chance to serve, as Chief Minister again."

The party was hopeful that any independents elected to the Assembly would support the BJP and that the party would also be open to support from the MGP with whom it had an alliance with earlier as well, he stated.

Assembly elections were held in the State on February 14 and the counting of votes is scheduled on March 10. It witnessed a multi-cornered contest, with the Trinamool Congress, Aam Aadmi Party,and the Shiv Sena-NCP joining the fight along with key contestants, the BJP and the Congress.

After Parrikar’s death

The polls were the first to be held after the demise of Manohar Parrikar, the tallest BJP leader in the State who served four terms as Chief Minister.

In the 2017 elections, the Congress emerged as the single largest party, winning 17 seats, but the BJP pipped them to power after roping in the support of regional parties.

In the 2022 polls, the MGP joined hands with the Trinamool Congress, while the Goa Forward Party had a pre-poll alliance with the Congress.