‘Hanuman Chalisa’ helped AAP win Delhi polls: J&K BJP leader

Hanuman Chalisa recited by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal helped his Party win the Delhi Assembly elections, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina said on Tuesday.

“Mr. Kejriwal won the Delhi polls because of Hanumanji as he recited the Hanuman Chalisa and was blessed by Lord Hanuman otherwise he would not have won,” Mr. Raina told reporters in Jammu.

Reacting to the landslide victory of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi, he said the vote percentage of his party also increased manifold.

“He [Kejriwal] remembered Hanuman for the first time and recited Hanuman Chalisa and he was blessed by the Pawan Putra,” he said.

Asked why the BJP was not blessed despite chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’, he said the Party won the Parliamentary elections with a thumping majority because lakhs of Party workers chanted the name of Lord Ram repetitively.

Meanwhile, jubilant AAP activists hit the roads outside the exhibition ground in Jammu to celebrate the victory of the party in the Delhi elections. They distributed sweets before dispersing peacefully.

“The voters of Delhi rejected the politics of hatred and voted for the work done by the Party during its rule,” one of the activists said, alleging that the BJP left no stone unturned to divide the people on communal lines by raking up the Shaheen Bagh protest.

Kejriwal visits Hanuman mandir

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday paid obeisance at the famous Hanuman temple near Connaught Place as his Party headed for a landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly polls.

Mr. Kejriwal was accompanied by his family and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

From the temple, Mr. Kejriwal will go to the counting centre to collect his winning certificate from the New Delhi Assembly. According to the Election Commission, the ruling AAP is leading in 63 Seats while the BJP ahead in 7 Seats.