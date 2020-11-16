Bihar

RJD to boycott Nitish Kumar’s oath-taking ceremony

Barricades outside the residence of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, after the NDA garnered a majority in the Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Bihar’s main opposition party, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), on Monday said it will boycott the oath-taking ceremony of Nitish Kumar as Chief Minister, claiming the mandate in the elections was “against the NDA” which has been changed by a “fraud”.

Mr Kumar is scheduled to take oath as Chief Minister for the seventh time at Raj Bhavan this evening.

“The RJD boycotts oath-taking ceremony of this puppet government. The mandate is for a change, and against the (ruling) NDA. The peoples verdict has been changed by the rulers order,” the RJD alleged in a tweet.

“Ask the unemployed, the farmer, the contract worker and teacher as to what they are going through. People are angry with NDAs fraud. We are public representatives and we stand with people,” it said.

The RJD, which emerged as the single largest party in Bihar with 75 seats, also claimed the State is getting a “helpless government by the two helpless parties”.

Attacking Mr Kumar, it said Bihar will have a “Chief Minister who has been proven weak, idle and corrupt. And a senior partner (BJP) who has no (chief ministerial) face and is forced to resort to dubious means (for earning majority)”.

“Their helplessness are 1. Peoples support for the RJD 2. Tejashwi Yadav being elected as Bihar’s most popular leader,” it said in the tweet.

The party also took a dig at Mr Kumar’s reported remark at Sunday’s NDA meeting that he did not want to become CM but was insisted by the BJP to continue in the post.

“I did not want to become chief minister because my party came third and also I was tired. But, several BJP leaders grabbed my feet, started crying and pleading before me. I, being a soft-hearted, power-hungry mendicant, was moved. How could I annoy them,” the RJD said in a tweet laced with sarcasm.

In the election results for 243 assembly seats announced on November 10, the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan lost to the four parties in the NDA.

The BJP is the largest party within the ruling coalition with 74 seats, followed by JD-U (43) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) four each.

The BJP had announced before the polls that Kumar will remain chief minister irrespective of which NDA constituent wins the maximum number of seats.

Related Topics
Bihar Assembly Elections 2020
Comments
Related Articles

Bihar Assembly election | Delay in finalising seat sharing hurt ‘Mahagathbandhan’: Tariq Anwar

Coronavirus: Nearly 160 tonnes of biomedical waste generated during Bihar polls

Nitish Kumar to take oath as Bihar CM on November 16
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar presents his resignation letter to Governor Fagu Chauhan as part of a formal procedure for the formation of the next government, in Patna on November 13, 2020.

Bihar Assembly elections | NDA to meet on Nov.15 to elect leader

Ours was a model electoral campaign: RJD’s Manoj K Jha

Chirag Paswan to launch ‘Dhanyavad Yatra’ in Bihar

Bihar Assembly elections | ‘Only BJP can look into’ role of LJP, says Nitish Kumar

Bihar Assembly election | Grand Alliance lost because of Congress’ poor performance, says Tariq Anwar

Bihar Assembly election results | On irregularities in counting of votes, CEC says ultimate decision lies with people

Nitish Kumar may take oath as Bihar CM on November 16

Bihar Assembly elections | ‘Nitish Kumar’s model of development — ending mafia raj, jungle raj — has found popularity among people’

Mandate is in our favour, says Tejashwi Yadav

A churning in Bihar politics

Bihar Assembly Elections | People trust NDA’s policies, says Narendra Modi

Bihar Assembly election | New House has to be constituted by November 29

Bihar Assembly election | Left alleges irregularities in last stages of counting

Bihar Assembly Elections | Congress, RJD too scared to talk about CAA, NRC: Asaduddin Owaisi

Nitish Kumar thanks PM Modi for support

Bihar Assembly elections | 68% of newly elected Bihar MLAs have pending criminal cases: ADR

Bihar Assembly elections | Victory belies anti-incumbency claims; Nitish to remain CM: BJP Bihar president

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 16, 2020 2:03:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/bihar-assembly/rjd-to-boycott-nitish-kumars-oath-taking-ceremony/article33106733.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY