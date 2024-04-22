GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ECI orders repoll at 8 polling stations in Arunachal

EVM damage and violence were reported during polling to simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls

April 22, 2024 02:26 pm | Updated 02:41 pm IST - Itanagar

PTI
File picture of voters at a polling station in Arunachal Pradesh on April 19, 2024

File picture of voters at a polling station in Arunachal Pradesh on April 19, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANI

Election Commission of India has ordered repolling in eight polling stations in Arunachal Pradesh where EVM damage and violence were reported during polling to simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls on April 19, an official said.

The Commission in an order on Sunday declared the polling in the eight polling stations as void and ordered fresh polling on April 24 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Liken Koyu said in a communique.

The polling stations where repoll would be held include, Sario in Bameng assembly constituency in East Kameng district, Longte Loth under Nyapin assembly seat in Kurung Kumey, Dingser, Bogiya Siyum, Jimbari and Lengi polling booths under Nacho constituency in Upper Subansiri district.

Repoll will also be held in Bogne and Molom polling booths under Rumgong assembly constituency in Siang district, the communique said.

An estimated 76.44% of the total 8,92,694 voters exercised their franchise on April 19 to elect 50 MLAs for the 60-member assembly in the northeastern State.

The ruling BJP had already won 10 assembly seats unopposed.

