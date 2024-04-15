GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SIT formed to probe stone pelting at Jagan in Vijayawada

Vijayawada Police Commissioner announces ₹2 lakh cash reward to those providing information on the accused

April 15, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated April 16, 2024 08:30 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata addressing the media in Vijayawada on Monday.

Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata addressing the media in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata has said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate the stone-pelting incident, in which Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy suffered an injury on his forehead.

“During inquiry, it was revealed that an unknown person threw a stone on Mr. Jagan at 8.04 p.m. while he was participating in ‘Memantha Siddam’ meeting at Dhabakotlu Centre, in Ajitsingh Nagar in Vijayawada, on April 13,” the Police Commissioner said.

“We examined about 50 videos and CCTV footages available at the spot. Police observed that the stone was thrown from the ground, but not from the building. Police questioned about 60 persons in the case so far,” Mr. Kanthi Rana Tata said in a press conference held here on Monday.

Investigation officers observed that some people gathered in an open place between the school and temple.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police K. Srinivas Rao is probing the incident. Besides, eight teams were also investigating the case, Mr. Kanthi Rana Tata said.

He said that ₹2 lakh cash reward would be given to those who give information to the police on the accused. Details of the informant would be kept confidential, the Police Commissioner said.

Information may be given to the DCP over phone No.9490619342 or Additional DCP Task Force, R. Srihari Babu over phone No.9440627089. The informants may also meet the SIT officers in person at the Commissioner’s Task Force Office, located near Netaji Bridge, Veterinary Bridge, Vijayawada, the Police Commissioner said.

