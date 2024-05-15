GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Konathala expresses confidence of winning poll

Published - May 15, 2024 08:15 am IST - Anakapalli

The Hindu Bureau
Konatala Ramakrishna

Konatala Ramakrishna | Photo Credit: File photo

Former Minister Konathala Ramakrishna, who contested as a candidate of the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance from Anakapalli Assembly constituency on May 14 (Tuesday) expressed confidence that he would win the seat. Addressing the media at the Jana Sena Party (JSP) office, he said the huge turnout of 79.8% in the district indicated a good response to the alliance parties. The three-party alliance, if voted to power, would ensure welfare and development, he said. “Narendra Modi will become Prime Minister for the third time and N. Chandrababu Naidu will be the Chief Minister,” he said.

