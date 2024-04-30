JSP president Pawan Kalyan promises rejuvenation of Kolleru Lake

April 30, 2024 07:59 am | Updated 07:59 am IST - GANAPAVARAM (ELURU)

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan on April 29 (Monday) promised the rejuvenation of the Kolleru Lake by putting a check on the inflows of effluents from the aquaculture ponds and industries if the JSP-TDP-BJP alliance came to power in Andhra Pradesh.

“I will hold talks with the Centre to ensure a clean Kolleru Lake. Measures will be taken to prevent the release of effluents from the aquaculture ponds into the lake to make it a safe habitat for migratory birds,” he said while addressing a gathering during his Varahi Vijaya Bheri campaign at Ganapavaram village in Eluru district.

Mr. Pawan Klayan also promised compensation to the owners of the aquaculture ponds that were demolished during the Operation Kolleru-2006.

Taking a dig at the YSRCP government, Mr. Pawan Kalyan alleged that 4,709 government schools had been shut down in Andhra Pradesh due to the merger policy since 2019-2020 academic year. “More than 3.8 lakh children have dropped out of school during the tenure of teh YSRCP government,” he said.

Alleging an alarming rise in mortality in the age group of 5-18, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that 62,000 deaths in the age group of 5 to 18 due to various health complications had been registered in the last five years.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has not conducted any health survey on these mortalities,” he said. However, he did not disclose the source from which he quoted the number of these mortalities.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that at least 64 habitations had been suffering due to the poor access to safe drinking water in Unguture Assembly constituency.

Andhra Pradesh Land Titling Act

Referring to the Andhra Pradesh Land Titling Act, Mr. Pawan Kalyan appealed to the farmers and voters to declare a ‘political holiday’ for Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy on the lines of a ‘crop holiday’.

“The A.P. Land Titling Act will not guarantee any protection of the land if the YSRCP is voted to power,” said Mr. Pawan Kalyan.

The photograph of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would be replaced with the official emblem of the State government on the pattadar passbooks if the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance was voted to power, he said.