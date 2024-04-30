GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

JSP president Pawan Kalyan promises rejuvenation of Kolleru Lake

More than 4,700 government schools have been shut down and 3.8 lakh children have dropped out of school during the YSRCP’s tenure, says the JSP president

April 30, 2024 07:59 am | Updated 07:59 am IST - GANAPAVARAM (ELURU)

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan during his election campaign in Pithapuram Assembly constituency of Kakinada district on Monday.

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan during his election campaign in Pithapuram Assembly constituency of Kakinada district on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan on April 29 (Monday) promised the rejuvenation of the Kolleru Lake by putting a check on the inflows of effluents from the aquaculture ponds and industries if the JSP-TDP-BJP alliance came to power in Andhra Pradesh.

“I will hold talks with the Centre to ensure a clean Kolleru Lake. Measures will be taken to prevent the release of effluents from the aquaculture ponds into the lake to make it a safe habitat for migratory birds,” he said while addressing a gathering during his Varahi Vijaya Bheri campaign at Ganapavaram village in Eluru district.

Mr. Pawan Klayan also promised compensation to the owners of the aquaculture ponds that were demolished during the Operation Kolleru-2006.

Taking a dig at the YSRCP government, Mr. Pawan Kalyan alleged that 4,709 government schools had been shut down in Andhra Pradesh due to the merger policy since 2019-2020 academic year.  “More than 3.8 lakh children have dropped out of school during the tenure of teh YSRCP government,” he said.

Alleging an alarming rise in mortality in the age group of 5-18, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that 62,000 deaths in the age group of 5 to 18 due to various health complications had been registered in the last five years.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has not conducted any health survey on these mortalities,” he said. However, he did not disclose the source from which he quoted the number of these mortalities.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that at least 64 habitations had been suffering due to the poor access to safe drinking water in Unguture Assembly constituency.

Andhra Pradesh Land Titling Act

Referring to the Andhra Pradesh Land Titling Act, Mr. Pawan Kalyan appealed to the farmers and voters to declare a ‘political holiday’ for Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy on the lines of a ‘crop holiday’. 

“The A.P. Land Titling Act will not guarantee any protection of the land if the YSRCP is voted to power,” said Mr. Pawan Kalyan.

The photograph of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would be replaced with the official emblem of the State government on the pattadar passbooks if the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance was voted to power, he said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Jana Sena Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.