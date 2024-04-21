Jagan skips public meeting during ‘Memanta Siddham’ yatra in Vizag; interacts with public, party men

April 21, 2024 11:12 pm | Updated April 22, 2024 08:36 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy kicked off Day 2 of the ‘Memantha Siddham’ yatra in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, April 21, but the programme did not include any public meetings.

The Sunday election campaign began at the Chinnayapalem stay point under the Pendurthi Assembly segment of the Anakapalli district.

Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha candidate Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi welcomed the party chief at Visakhapatnam West Assembly segment. The party North Andhra regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy, senior leader Botcha Satyanarayana were among others who accompanied Mr. Jagan.

The tour covered Pinagadi Junction, Vepagunta, Gopalapatnam, NAD Junction, Kancharapalem, Akkayyapalem, Maddilapalem, Venkojipalem, Hanumanthawaka, MVV Junction and Yendada among other areas in the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha limits.

“Mr. Jagan gave priority to only roadshows in Visakhapatnam city instead of public meetings like earlier. His yatra is scheduled to conclude at the Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency on April 24 because he is supposed to file his nomination for the Pulivendula Assembly seat on April 25. The CM is scheduled to stay the night in the city at the PM Palem limits. He is likely to interact with senior party leaders of the north coastal Andhra Pradesh on Monday, April 22, in Vizag to take their veiws on the party’s election manifesto,” said a senior YSRCP leader on Sunday.

Despite the severe heatwave conditions at Bheemili, recording 42.5° Celsius in the GVMC limits, the locals, particularly the party’s followers and activists, including women, lined up to catch a glimpse of Mr Jagan. The 10 km-long yatra in the Kancharapalem area took nearly three hours to finish. Stepping off the bus, CM Jagan interacted with locals and noted their representations and suggestions that might be useful for the yet-to-be announced election manifesto of the party.

During the yatra, Mr. Jagan encountered disabled twins G. Tarun Kumar and G. Jeevan Kumar in Rampuram Village. Inspired by their resilience and determination, Mr. Jagan assured promised to support them pursue education.

As part of the tour, Mr. Jagan welcomed whoever joined the party from rival parties of TDP and JSP in particular, in the presence of MLA contestants such as Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar (Visakhapatnam South).

Giridhar Gampala, a senior leader of the JSP who contested in the 2019 assembly elections from Visakha South constituency, along with G. Sreeja and G. Dhanush, Chairman of The Federation of AP&TS FCRA NGO and educationist Alivar Raju Roy from Bheemili, executive trustee of the Shankar Foundation Krishna Kumar were among others who officially joined the YSRCP here on Sunday.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy camped at the YSRCP party office of Bheemili Assembly segment on Sunday night and will continue his tour on Monday..