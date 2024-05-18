Intelligence sounds alert on possible violence after counting in Andhra Pradesh

“SIT to probe on violence incidents on poll-day and later. We are working on forming the team,” a senior police officer said

The Intelligence Department has sounded an alert on the possible violence after counting of votes on June 4 in the State, and has asked the police to take measures to prevent any untoward incidents.

The Election Commission of India has directed the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to retain 25 Central Armed Police Forces companies in Andhra Pradesh for 15 days after counting.

The Election Commission and the State government reportedly observed negligence of some officials and lack of supervision of security on the evening of polling day (May 13) and the aftermath.

Violence erupted in Palnadu, Guntur, Tirupati and Anantapurfor next two days after polling due to negligence of some officials, the officials noticed.

Predicting violence on counting day and after announcement of the election results, the Intelligence officials have sounded the alert across the State.

SIT to probe

Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will probe the violence that occurred on polling day and after 48 hours in the State. The SIT will submit reports on each of the cases separately to the Election Commission.

“We will constitute SIT with senior officers, who will submit a report. Instructions have been given to all unit heads in the State to be alert,” a senior police officer said.