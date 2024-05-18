GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Intelligence sounds alert on possible violence after counting in Andhra Pradesh

Published - May 18, 2024 08:04 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) will probe the violence that occurred on polling day and after 48 hours in Andhra Pradesh.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) will probe the violence that occurred on polling day and after 48 hours in Andhra Pradesh. | Photo Credit: V. Raju

“SIT to probe on violence incidents on poll-day and later. We are working on forming the team,” a senior police officer said

The Intelligence Department has sounded an alert on the possible violence after counting of votes on June 4 in the State, and has asked the police to take measures to prevent any untoward incidents.

The Election Commission of India has directed the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to retain 25 Central Armed Police Forces companies in Andhra Pradesh for 15 days after counting.

The Election Commission and the State government reportedly observed negligence of some officials and lack of supervision of security on the evening of polling day (May 13) and the aftermath.

Violence erupted in Palnadu, Guntur, Tirupati and Anantapurfor next two days after polling due to negligence of some officials, the officials noticed.

Predicting violence on counting day and after announcement of the election results, the Intelligence officials have sounded the alert across the State.

SIT to probe

Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will probe the violence that occurred on polling day and after 48 hours in the State. The SIT will submit reports on each of the cases separately to the Election Commission.

“We will constitute SIT with senior officers, who will submit a report. Instructions have been given to all unit heads in the State to be alert,” a senior police officer said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / security measures

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.