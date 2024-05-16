GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

ECI not being impartial in handling political violence: Sajjala

Published - May 16, 2024 05:40 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

 

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has alleged that the Election Commission of India (ECI) is not functioning impartially. The Commission is playing a spectator role even though anti social elements are indulged in attacks and political violence, he alleged.

Addressing a press conference at party office at Tadepalli, near here, on Wednesday, Mr. Reddy said that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was attacking poor and downtrodden people with political vengeance. The TDP workers unleashed violence during the polling. The police on duty did not respond to bring the violence under control. The TDP wanted that the polling should not be conducted in a peaceful manner. The TDP had a wicked plans to stall the positive vote for the YSRCP, he alleged. The incidents at Macherla, Tirupati, Tadipatri, and Palnadu were in that direction, he claimed.

As many as 29 officials were transferred, of which 25 were police officers. The ECI transferred the officials without enquiring as the TDP combine demanded their transfer, he alleged. “How can the law and order be under control if the DGP is transferred? Attacks and poll violence took place at all places regarding which BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari lodged a complaint,” he said.

The alliance parties suggested to the ECI on who should be appointed. The police officials had no idea of local conditions. Violence occurred at all the places where the police officials were transferred, he alleged, adding that violence was likely to take place at the time of counting as well.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.