Chief Secretary reviews arrangements for CM Naidu’s swearing-in program

Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad took stock of the arrangements for the swearing-in of N. Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Minister in a meeting with top officials at his camp office in Vijayawada on Saturday evening.

He instructed the police to provide tight security as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor S. Abdul Nazeer and a host of other VIPs from across the country would be attending the event scheduled on June 12.

Also, he wanted adequate parking facilities to be created on Vijayawada international airport premises, including for helicopters in which some of the VVIPs and VIPs would be reaching the venue.

Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta and other top officials took part in the deliberations.