GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Attackers of Mydukur TDP agent arrested

Based on instructions from the SP Siddharth Kaushal, Mydukur sub-divisional police officer T. Venkatesulu investigated the case and arrested eight persons

Updated - May 16, 2024 07:17 am IST

Published - May 15, 2024 07:40 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau

Mydukur police have arrested eight persons involved in the attack on the polling agent associated with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on election day.

The incident happened at Chinnaguruvalur village in Chapadu mandal of Mydukur constituency at 7.40 a.m., when some miscreants dragged the TDP agent K. Vinod Kumar and his brother Ugra Narasimhudu out of polling booth number 168, abused them by their caste name and thrashed them up.

Based on instructions from the Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal, the Mydukur sub-divisional police officer T. Venkatesulu investigated the case and arrested eight persons involved in the attack.

Palagiri Lakshminarayana Reddy (70), Palagiri Venkatasubba Reddy (44), Palagiri Govardhan Reddy (38), Ganjikunta Harshavardhan Reddy (47), Kondaiahgari Sankar Reddy (38), Karumalla Bhaskar Reddy (51), Palagiri Chandramohan Reddy (37) and Yarrannagari Chandra (65), all hailing from the same village, were arrested and remanded in custody.

They were booked under sections 147, 148, 324, 307 r/w 149 IPC and sec.3 (1)(r)(s) and 3(2)(v) of SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act Amendment Act 2015, in a case registered as Cr.No.67/2024 under Chapadu police station.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.