Anakapalli district see high voter turnout of Lok Sabha and Assembly poll

The voting percentage is beyond the expected level, says District Electoral Officer

Updated - May 15, 2024 08:11 am IST

Published - May 14, 2024 05:56 pm IST - Anakapalli

The Hindu Bureau
Folk artistes from K. Kotapadu village of Anakapalli district, performing during an the election campaign. File photo

Folk artistes from K. Kotapadu village of Anakapalli district, performing during an the election campaign. File photo | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

Anakapalli Parliamentary Constituency (APC) recorded 79.77 % voting in the general elections 2024 held on Monday (May 13). The Anakapalli district recorded 82.66% polling.

The district consists of six Assembly segments while APC has seven Assembly segments, including Pendurti Assembly segment, which belongs to both APC and neighbouring Visakhapatnam Parliamentary Constituency.

The polling started at many polling stations at 7 a.m., delayed for 30 to 45 minutes at some locations, but continued beyond 6 p.m. on the polling day.

Anakapalli Assembly segment recorded 74.64% of voting, Chodavaram (84.44), Madugula (86.02), Narsipatnam (83.66), Payakaraopeta (82.02), Elamanchili (85.66), and Pendurthi (67.66)

“Overall, the APC recorded an average 79.77% of voting, while the district 82.66%,” the District Electoral Officer Ravi Pattanshetti stated in an official statement on May 14.

The voting percentage was beyond the expected level, he said.

Voters thronged the polling booths in various areas to cast their votes, regardless of the sultry weather conditions before noon.

Women voters outnumbered men in the district.

A total of 6,62,022 female voters exercised their franchise in the district, while the male voters were 6,27,321.

Similarly, in the APC level, 8,16,970 female voters were inked, while 7,79,913 male voters utilised their right to vote.

Especially in constituencies like Chodavaram, Anakapalli, Narsipatnam and Payakaraopeta the weather was too hot as many areas were recording more than 40° Celsius.

