Why self-assessment is essential for teachers

October 21, 2023 10:56 am | Updated 10:56 am IST

At a time when the Internet empowers students with instant knowledge access, teachers need to renew their approaches consistently to remain relevant. How do they do that? The answer lies in self-assessment. As 21st-century learning becomes more dynamic, teachers must not only evaluate their students but also take a magnifying glass to their own practices. As a result, self-assessment for teachers has transitioned from being an option to a necessity.

Scope for growth

When teachers assess their skills and teaching methods, they are better poised to address their strengths and pinpoint areas for growth. Teachers who engage in self-assessment have a more profound understanding of the content, students’ needs, and the pedagogical knowledge required to teach effectively. Such teachers also are more adept at adapting to the diverse needs of students and better equipped to identify the right channels to advance their teaching careers.

While the importance of self-assessment is recognised, teachers often find it challenging due to lack of time and clear guidelines, or a limited understanding of the process. Here are some practical ways teachers can integrate self-assessment into their routines:

Olympiads for teachers: These events allow teachers to test and showcase their pedagogical skills and teaching methods in a competitive, yet supportive, environment. Much like events for students, these Olympiads aim to identify, celebrate, and nurture teaching talent and allow teachers to gauge their knowledge, skills, and teaching methods against a broader international standard. It provides an opportunity for them to understand where they stand in terms of pedagogical knowledge and teaching effectiveness.

Portfolio assessment: Portfolios that include lesson plans, student assessments, feedback forms, and so on can be a powerful tool that offers a reflective space and tangible record of the professional journey. By collecting, analysing, and showcasing critical pieces of their work, teachers can gain a deeper understanding of their practices, chart their growth, and provide evidence of their competence.

Rubrics and checklists: Digital platforms can offer interactive rubrics and checklists that allow teachers to evaluate their performance against a set standard and even track changes over time. For teachers, a self-assessment rubric might detail various aspects of teaching practice and provide descriptors for different competency levels in each area. Similarly, a self-assessment checklist could enumerate key teaching behaviours, methodologies, or preparations, allowing them to confirm if they are incorporating these into their practices. The PINDICS and TSAR (Teacher Self Assessment Rubrics) developed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is a key example.

How to improve

The goal of self-assessment is to understand one’s current practices and identify areas where growth can occur. Embracing a growth mindset and being open to change and development is central to the process. The following practices can help in this regard.

Reflection: At the end of a lesson, day, or week, teachers should spend a few moments reflecting on what went well and what could have been done differently. Over time, this can offer powerful insights.

Peer observation: Inviting a peer to observe a lesson and provide feedback can be an excellent way to see one’s practices from another perspective. In return, observing other teachers can also provide new ideas and strategies to incorporate into one’s own classroom.

Joining a teacher community: This can offer myriad improvement opportunities to share best practices, lesson plans, and teaching strategies and learn from one another.

Mentorship: Mentors often share valuable resources including plans, teaching materials, and tools that have worked for them. Regular observation and feedback from a trusted mentor can highlight strengths and areas of growth.

Embracing self-assessment is a journey, not a destination. The education landscape is constantly changing, and teachers who commit to regularly examining their methods are better positioned to adapt and thrive. While it is true that “Knowledge is power”, today, self-awareness combined with knowledge is the beacon that can guide teachers in reaching their true potential.

The writer is the Founder of Suraasa.