  • Minimum footprint: Start calculating your carbon footprint. Are you going by road, train or flight? Be aware of the practices at your place of stay such as waste disposal mechanisms, energy efficient practices, zero-waste kitchen processes and more. Use this to determine to your choice of travel and accommodation.
  • Go local: Local communities are the backbone of responsible tourism. Promoting local food is not only enriching experience for the traveller but also provides livelihood options to the people. Encourage home stays and engage local guides. Also, while promoting local food, ensure that you avoid wastage.
  • Avoid littering: Carry your own water bottles and reduce consumption of single-use plastic bottles. Do not throw away garbage on roads, near water bodies or any public places. If you find someone doing this, educate them on the harmful impact of their actions.
  • Buying of souvenirs: Be aware of products being sold at tourist market. Do not buy any product made from an endangered plant or animal. There will be no tourist spots left if they are devoid of their flora and fauna.