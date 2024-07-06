Tips to start preparing for the JEE 2025

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) continues to be one of the most challenging and pivotal exams for engineering aspirants in India. Preparing for this exam is demanding, whether you’re a first-time aspirant or giving the exam another shot. Here are some tips to help you on the way:

Build a strong foundation: A strong grasp of fundamental concepts in Physics, Chemistry, and Maths is essential. For first-time aspirants, this means focusing on understanding and mastering the basics from the start. Those re-attempting the exam must identify and bridge any gaps in foundational knowledge. Revise core concepts regularly and ensure that you have a solid understanding before moving on to more complex topics.

Quality resources: Selecting the right study materials makes a significant difference. Standard textbooks like the NCERT should be the primary resources, as they offer comprehensive coverage of the basics.

Additionally, consider using reference books like H.C. Verma for Physics, R.D. Sharma for Maths, and O.P. Tandon for Chemistry. Those who have taken the exam already should revisit these resources while incorporating advanced problem-solving books and materials.

Mock tests: Solving past question papers and taking regular mock tests are essential, as it helps the aspirant get familiar with the exam pattern, understand the type of questions asked, and manage time effectively. Analysing one’s performance will highlight strengths and weaknesses and allow one to focus on the area that requires most attention.

Stay resilient: The journey to cracking the JEE is often long and filled with challenges. It’s important to stay motivated and resilient. Set realistic goals and celebrate small victories. For those taking a second shot, maintain a positive mindset and learn from past experiences without dwelling on setbacks. Regular physical activity, meditation, or hobbies can help manage stress and keep you motivated.

Schedule: Creating and sticking to a well-structured study schedule that allocates time for each subject based on strengths and weaknesses is key. Include regular breaks to avoid burnout. For students balancing board exams with JEE preparation, align your study plan to cover board syllabi alongside JEE topics, maximising efficiency and ensuring comprehensive preparation.

Balancing exams: Board exams and the JEE cover similar syllabi, so a unified study approach can save time and effort. Prioritise board exams in the months leading up to them, as they are crucial for your overall academic record. Post-board exams, shift your focus to JEE preparation, leveraging the foundational knowledge you’ve built.

Revision: Two to three revisions are crucial to understand and master the concepts. During the final stages of preparation, focus more on revision than tackling new questions. Full-syllabus tests and their analysis also play an important role during revision.

The writer is an educator at Unacademy for JEE Exams